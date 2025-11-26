Four-month online programme in applied AI, ML essentials for students

Masai, in collaboration with I-Hub IIT Patna, has introduced a four-month online certification program in Applied Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Essentials. The course will be offered in Hindi, Telugu, Marathi and Tamil, marking one of the first IIT-associated technology programs to be taught in multiple regional languages.

The launch comes at a time when demand for AI and ML skills continues to rise across sectors. Industry surveys indicate that nearly 70% of enterprises now consider AI and ML essential for competitive advantage, while 75% plan to integrate these technologies into decision-making processes. Despite this rapid adoption, the availability of trained talent remains limited, particularly outside major metropolitan areas.

According to educators involved in the initiative, many capable students hesitate to pursue advanced technology programs due to language barriers.

Delivering instruction in regional languages aims to make technical education more accessible and help close the skill gap emerging in the AI-driven job market.

The curriculum begins with Python programming and data visualization before moving into machine learning fundamentals, including regression, classification, clustering and model evaluation. Learners then progress to deep learning topics such as neural networks, CNNs, RNNs, Transformers, and reinforcement learning. Modules on NLP, generative models, AutoML, MLOps and cloud deployment are also part of the coursework. Ethical considerations in AI are integrated throughout the program.

Participants will complete hands-on projects involving customer segmentation, image classification and text-based applications. These assignments are designed to help learners build portfolios that demonstrate their ability to apply AI and ML techniques to real-world business problems. Those who complete the required assessments will receive certification from Vishlesan I-Hub, IIT Patna.