Tirupati celebrates Holi with eco-friendly spirit

Tirupati: The pilgrim city of Tirupati witnessed vibrant Holi celebrations on Wednesday as people, especially youth, gathered on streets and open spaces to mark the festival of colours with enthusiasm and joy.

From early morning, groups of youngsters thronged various localities, applying colours and exchanging greetings, filling the city with festive cheer. Music, laughter and colourful scenes were visible across several neighbourhoods as residents came together to celebrate the arrival of spring.

Members of the Kumawat Samaj, Tirupati, also organised Holi celebrations highlighting the festival’s traditional and cultural significance. The community emphasised themes of renewal, peace and safe celebrations while encouraging the use of eco-friendly practices.

As part of the celebrations, the traditional Holika Dahan bonfire was conducted, symbolising the burning away of negativity and the triumph of good over evil.

The event was followed by playing Holi using natural and safe colours, representing harmony and the onset of a new season.

Organisers promoted environmentally responsible festivities by encouraging the use of organic gulaal and discouraging chemical-based colours. Along with outdoor celebrations, many families preferred intimate gatherings and exchanged digital greetings, reflecting evolving modern traditions.

The programme was attended by members and office-bearers of Sri Kumawat Samaj Seva Sangh, Tirupati. The event was led by president Bhawerlal Kumawat, secretary Likmaram Kumawat and treasurer Gopal Lal Kumawat, along with other prominent members of the community. The celebrations concluded by spreading a message of unity, cultural harmony and eco-friendly festive practices among residents of the temple city.