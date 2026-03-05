Veteran scribe HK Dua, media advisor to 2 PMs, passes away

Eminent journalist HK Dua, former editor of The Hindustan Times, The Indian Express, and The Tribune, passed away at the age of 88. Dua served as a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha from 2009 to 2015, contributing to debates on foreign affairs and national security.

He was the media advisor to Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and H D Deve Gowda, and also served as India's ambassador to Denmark. He breathed his last peacefully on Wednesday afternoon at a private hospital, a member of his family said. Dua was keeping unwell and was admitted to the hospital three weeks back. His cremation will take place at the Lodhi Road crematorium on Thursday.

In his illustrious career, Dua served as editor of The Hindustan Times (1987-94), Editor-in-Chief of The Indian Express (1994-96) and The Tribune (2003-09) and Editorial Advisor for The Times of India (1997-98).

