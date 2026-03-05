Deer found dead near Alipiri toll plaza, leopard movement suspected

Tirupati: Heightened alert prevailed near the Alipiri entrance to Tirumala after signs of suspected leopard activity were reported early on Wednesday, following the discovery of a deer carcass close to the toll plaza area.

According to officials, the incident is believed to have taken place between 3 am and 3.30 am near the two-wheeler parking zone at Alipiri. Preliminary observations suggest that a wild animal, suspected to be a leopard, may have preyed on the deer during the early hours.

Forest Department personnel, accompanied by teams from the TTD Vigilance and Security wing, reached the location soon after receiving information and conducted an inspection of the surroundings. Authorities stated that while definitive confirmation of the leopard’s presence is still awaited, precautionary steps have been put in place to ensure public safety.

Wildlife movement in the Alipiri region is not uncommon, officials noted, as the adjoining Seshachalam forest ranges serve as a natural habitat for leopards and several other species. Experts explained that such animals typically avoid human interaction, though occasional appearances near populated or pilgrim areas have been recorded.

Over the past few days, reports of leopard sightings have emerged from multiple locations across Tirupati, including stretches along the footpaths leading to Tirumala. Sightings have also been reported near the campuses of Sri Venkateswara University, the Agricultural University and the Veterinary University, as well as along the Alipiri–Cherlopalli road.

Forest authorities had earlier mapped nearly 40 vulnerable points along the trekking routes where wildlife movement is frequently observed. Officials emphasised that the current development appears to be part of the animal’s natural roaming behaviour, as prey animals are commonly found in the forest patches bordering the pilgrim pathways.

Meanwhile, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials have urged devotees using the footpath routes to remain cautious. Pilgrims have been advised to move in groups, stay vigilant during the trek and ensure children remain under close supervision.