From Hyderabad to Korea: A 15-year-old’s global win with NOVA

At just 15, Mohammed Faaris, a Grade 10 student at Orchids The International School, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, is making waves in the world of innovation. Representing India at the 2025 International Youth Robotic Competition in Korea, he secured first place among 20 countries with his creation, NOVA—an AI-powered humanoid designed to support people with dementia, autism, and partial blindness. What sets NOVA apart is its human-centric design, built to provide not only functional assistance but also companionship and emotional support. In this interview, Faaris shares the journey, challenges, and hopes driving his award-winning innovation.

In conversation with Young Hans Faaris shared the inspiration, challenges, and future vision behind NOVA.

What inspired you to create NOVA?

I wanted to make something that could actually help people with different needs in one device. Most assistive technologies focus on one condition, so people with multiple challenges often don’t get complete support. NOVA is our way of creating a friendly companion that recognizes these diverse needs. It’s not just a machine—it can talk, comfort, and make life easier for people who need extra support.

How exactly does NOVA help people with dementia, autism, and partial blindness?

For dementia, NOVA can recognize familiar faces, give reminders, and ensure safety. For partial blindness, it guides users to their destination while avoiding obstacles. For individuals with non-verbal autism, we built pre-trained buttons that speak aloud when pressed, making communication possible. And for autism in general, NOVA chats, gives emotional support, and helps reduce loneliness. It’s like having both a helper and a friend.

What was the most exciting moment at the competition in Korea?

Honestly, it was like a movie. On the second day, the judges didn’t come to see us, so we thought we had lost. We were so disappointed we even considered dismantling NOVA. Then we heard they might visit again, but later they said no because the award ceremony had already started. At that point, we had zero hope. Suddenly, our name appeared on the screen as the Grand Prize winner. It was an emotional rollercoaster—losing all hope and then, in minutes, realizing we had won.

How did it feel to win 1st place among 20 countries?

I couldn’t believe it at first. We had already accepted defeat, so when NOVA’s name came up, it felt surreal. Winning among 20 countries wasn’t just about a medal—it was proof that what we built mattered. It showed that innovation from young people can make a real difference.

What’s your next goal for NOVA and beyond?

The next step is to make NOVA smaller, more affordable, and easier to use so that it can reach more people. Accessibility is important. We’re also planning to add smart features that adapt to each person’s needs. Beyond NOVA, I want to keep creating assistive technology that doesn’t just perform tasks, but actually understands and cares for the people using it.

A young voice in global innovation

Faaris’s journey is remarkable not only for the victory but also for the empathy guiding his design.

In a field often dominated by technical performance, his focus has been on the human connection—building technology that interacts with compassion.“Robotics isn’t just about circuits and code,” he reflected. “It’s about solving real problems and giving people dignity in their daily lives.”

The bigger picture

As the world turns to AI and robotics for solutions, NOVA represents how young innovators can reshape technology into a tool of care rather than mere efficiency.

The project highlights how creativity, empathy, and scientific rigor can coexist, even in the hands of a teenager. Faaris is not just another high school student preparing for exams.

He stands as an example of what happens when curiosity meets purpose. His story reflects a wider truth: innovation has no age limit, and sometimes the most powerful ideas are born from those who dare to imagine technologyas a companion, not just a machine.