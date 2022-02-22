How EdTech is bearing torch towards a wiser future in education

Since the last two years, students have spent more time indoors than ever before. The pandemic has revolutionized the education sector and brought the emergence of e-learning. However, E-learning is not just a temporary substitute for traditional chalk-talk. It has the potential to solve many discrepancies in the education system. Let us look at how e-learning is changing the educational scenario for good.



A peek into our educational past



From the Gurukul days to education in Medieval India to Indian education in the modern era, the Indian education system has been evolving for hundreds of years. Unfortunately, the growth languished since the nineteenth century as the existing system was seldom updated or improvised. EdTech will change the face of Indian education and take it to a greater horizon.

Elimination of Rote learning: EdTech has been playing a major role in bringing a new knowledgeable future for the students across the country. It has eliminated rote learning, where students would mug up written content from books and memorize it like a robot. With EdTech, they focus more on understanding the concepts rather than merely mugging up content.

Making student evaluation more holistic: Students have always been evaluated based on their examination marks. With EdTech, students can be evaluated based on multiple other aspects such as communication, sports, practicality and excellence in their chosen subjects.

Interactive learning: Traditional teaching practices generally consisted of one-way communication. It was hardly interactive. EdTech has enabled students and teachers to have two-way interactive learning by using digital tools that enhance students' performance and ignite curiosity.

How students are getting better at grasping topics



Gone are the days of rote learning and memorizing lessons. EdTech has opened many doors for students to understand concepts and grasp new topics. Bharat Sharma, Director of Souvenir Publishers says "It has changed the whole learning experience for students through the eLearning tools and unlimited material to study their topics or subjects".

Better engagement: EdTech has made learning more interactive as well as collaborative. This enables them to engage better with their study and course material. Rather than rote learning or memorizing text, they learn their topics by doing them. For instance, practising a science experiment in a virtual lab. For making students get engaged with their course material, interactive learning is very important and EdTech makes that possible. Interactivity provides a better learning experience to students, eventually enhancing their learning capabilities.

Learning beyond the classroom: The change in the education process is here to stay and in this changing scenario, learning is no longer limited to closed classrooms, thanks to technology. They don't have to only depend on classroom teachings and learning methods to understand their course material. They can use eLearning tools such as LMS to study from anywhere, anytime. This way, they can find several methods to learn about their topics, making them better at grasping them.

Improved self-paced learning: EdTech encourages self-paced learning like never before. Earlier, with the traditional teaching methods, students who had a slow eLearning pace used to struggle to learn new topics and fall behind their classmates. Thanks to EdTech, they can now advance at their own pace with online assignments. Students who need extra time can practice outside class with study help material. Self-paced learning allows students to easily grasp difficult topics.

Innovative learning: With EdTech comes innovation. Innovation for better learning. Innovation for making learning easier and less complex. Since there is more project-based learning in EdTech, it allows students to think beyond the usual, making them adopt a more creative approach to their studies, resulting in becoming more innovative. These projects help students use more critical thinking skills and less rote memorization.

Why is it the change that we needed



The world is changing and so is the education system. Those who find it difficult to adapt to the new changes coming with the EdTech revolution can easily rely on efficient Learning Management Systems (LMS) to master the art of providing high-quality education to students across the country. EdTech has not only enhanced students' capability and given them a chance to make a difference but also made it easier for education providers to deliver excellent and effective education to students even in the remote corners of the country through digital mediums.

It is one of the most important revolutions in recent times that can help shape the future of millions of Indian students through technology along with educational practices. E-Learning tools such as video lectures, eBooks, question banks, self-evaluation apps, among many others help students become smarter than ever and make their learning process effective and impactful. This results in massive enhancement of their capabilities as a whole.

EdTech is not only helping students with their studies but also making them ready for their careers and the challenges they shall face in this competitive world. When they get to learn at their own pace, with ample study material and self-evaluation, it automatically boosts their confidence, making them better at grasping knowledge, resulting in better academics.

Several companies like Souvenir Publishers are significantly contributing to the revolution of the education system by adopting e-learning tools. The aim is to create an integrated learning environment for all students country-wide, and not keep it limited to an elite group. EdTech is not only changing the face of education, but also democratizing it.

(The author is the Director, Souvenir Publishers)