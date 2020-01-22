Hyderabad: 25 visually-impaired students at University of Hyderabad get financial aid

Hyderabad: Help the Blind Foundation — a not-for-profit organisation working for the educational upliftment of the visually impaired ,— identified about 25 visually impaired students/scholars of University of Hyderabad (UoH) for an annual scholarship, through a rigorous selection process.



The Empowered Committee for Differently Abled Persons (ECDAP) at UoH had an opportunity to coordinate with the Foundation in this matter. After a due process of certificate verification and a personal interview with the students, the Foundation selected 24 visually impaired students for scholarship, in respect of which, they deposited an amount of approximately Rs five lakhs to the University bank account.

On Tuesday, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Podile Appa Rao along with N. Sivaji Rao, Co-founder of Help the Blind Foundation distributed the cheques to the eligible students of at UoH in the presence of PVCs Prof. Arun Agarwal, Prof Rajashekhar Bellamkonda, Prof. R.S. Sarraju, DSW, Prof. S. Rajagopal, ECDAP Chairman, Dr. PSVS Sai Prasad, ECDAP member and also members of help the blind foundation, Vijay Chander and Adiraju Raghuram.