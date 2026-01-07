Elected as Sarpanch, Student Continues Her Education

Nagar kurnool: Despite winning the Panchayat elections as a Sarpanch, a young student has set an inspiring example by prioritizing her education and returning to college. Mudavath Vijaya, who was elected as the Sarpanch of Appaipally village in Lingala mandal, achieved a decisive victory in the recent Panchayat elections.

Vijaya is currently pursuing her first year in the Dairy Science department at the Government Science Degree College, located in the Nagar Kurnool district headquarters. Even after being elected as Sarpanch, she chose to continue her studies, earning appreciation from many for her dedication to education.

On this occasion, College Principal Madan Mohan, along with faculty members and students, felicitated Vijaya. They praised her for proving that education is as important as public service. They also stated that Vijaya has sent a strong message to the youth that entering politics should not come at the cost of neglecting education.

The programme was attended by AO Mohammed Irfan, faculty members Anjaiah, Vanitha, Umadevi, Kodanda Ramulu, Ramakrishna, Dasaratham, Muzaffar, Shobharani, Naresh, Ragavendar and several students.