Hyderabad: Delhi Public School Nacharam conducted a Science Week assembly

Hyderabad: Teachers and students of Delhi Public School Nacharam conducted a Science Week assembly to give the pupil an insight into how the solar system works, fascinating things about galaxies and celestial bodies.



Principal Sunitha Rao unveiled this year's science week logo and continued with a talk on the world's biggest aerospace organisations ISRO and NASA. Few students spoke on how to become an astrophysicist and the bizarre astronomy involved behind space operations.

The highlight of this assembly was the custom made conspicuous rocket and satellite models built by the students themselves. The models were detailed from every engine to every frame. They looked realistic enough to launch into space at that second! And just before this nostalgic assembly concluded there was a ramp walk done by kids dressed up as planets of the milky way galaxy.