Hyderabad: Organic farming at Delhi Public School held

Hyderabad: As part of Socially Useful Productive Work (SUPW) the students of Delhi Public School, Nadergul, started an organic vegetable garden in their school campus under the guidance of Jan Reddy Sports HOD and Principal Jyothy Turaga.



SUPW helps the students to work as a team and to work with skill and deftness. Apart from imparting necessary individual skills, the school aims to develop the habit to work as a community, encourage community thinking, increase awareness of scientific advancements and develop a scientific outlook among the students.

It is expected to help students to solve day-to-day problems of the community through the training acquired in the classroom. The students have planted Tomatoes, Green Chilies, Eggplant, Capsicum, Cluster bean, bitter guard, Okra, Coriander, flax seeds, and paddy. The students were also trained in water management for gardening. The vegetables were sold to the parents & teachers and the sale proceeds generated are invested back in the vegetable garden.