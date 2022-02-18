IFSCA signs MoU with IIMA

International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the IIMA campus recently for cooperation and collaboration to strengthen active participation in conducting evidence-based policy research to aid policy formulation and also encourage research in emerging financial areas.

IFSCA, a statutory authority established under the IFSCA Act 2019, headquartered at GIFT City, Gandhinagar is a unified regulator which has been established with a mandate to develop and regulate the financial products, financial services, and financial institutions in the International Financial Services Centres (IFSCs).

IIMA is a premier, global management Institute that is at the forefront of promoting excellence in the field of management education. Over the 60 years of its existence, it has been acknowledged for its exemplary contributions to scholarship, practice and policy through its distinctive teaching, high-quality research, nurturing future leaders, supporting industry, government, social enterprise and creating a progressive impact on society.

"IIMA is excited to strengthen evidence-based policymaking and regulation to build a globally competitive Financial Centre in India. This MoU will help create the foundation and provide an impetus for focused research and policymaking related to financial markets within the overall economic framework". Said Professor Errol D'Souza, Director, IIMA