IIIT-H organises workshop on IoT & oneM2M

IIIT Hyderabad organised a workshop on IoT and oneM2M under its college research affiliate programme, with support from India-EU ICT standardisation collaboration project in Hyderabad recently.

The workshop was organised to train students and faculty of affiliated colleges on the topics of IoT, Smart Cities and oneM2M, encourage them to deploy standard-based solutions in their campuses and to promote standards in their course curriculum.

Six colleges who participated include G Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science (GNITS); Vasavi College of Engineering (VCE); Hyderabad Institute of Technology and Management (HITAM), K G Reddy College of Engineering and Technology; St. Vincent Pallotti College of Engineering, Nagpur, Maharashtra and Saintgits College of Engineering, Kottayam, Kerala. A total of 115 students and 18 faculty from these six colleges participated in the workshop, which consisted of two days of lectures and hands-on sessions. These students had already completed a MOOC on oneM2M online, where they received support from IIITH mentors for hands-on sessions. The lectures were conducted by IIITH faculty, and one guest-lecture was delivered by Prof. Thierry Monteil, IRIT, Toulouse, France.

Another agenda of this workshop was for participants to take the built solution on Air Pollution Monitoring using IoT and oneM2M and deploy it in their colleges. The students enjoyed the lecture sessions and participated enthusiastically in the project sessions. Students formed 30 teams, consisting of 4-5 students in each team. All the teams successfully completed the IoT and oneM2M based air pollution monitor and now these teams will go and deploy these devices in their colleges and nearby areas.