IIIT-NR Students Excel in GATE 2022

In the recently announced results of GATE 2022, the performance of IIIT-Naya Raipur has been exceptional. Two CSE students and two ECE students have secured coveted All India Rank (AIR) within 400, and all eight students who appeared this year for this national level test cleared the test with good ranks.

The list of IIIT-NR students who cleared GATE 2022 and their AIR are: Harsh Verma (CSE) - AIR 242; Vipul Sangode (CSE) - AIR 306; Amit Verma (ECE) - AIR 343; Utkarsh Shukla (ECE) - AIR 374; Dhruvyansh Jaiswal (ECE) - AIR 1172; Sathi Vamsi (ECE) - AIR 2244; Saurav Kumar (ECE) - AIR 2388; J L Shreya (CSE) – AIR 2619.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level entrance test for getting admissions into the master's program or postgraduate engineering (ME, M. Tech.) courses at top institutes in India, such as IITs, NITs, IIITs, etc. Some public sector companies also use the GATE rank for their recruitment.

Director, IIIT-NR, Dr. Pradeep Kumar Sinha, congratulated all of them on this remarkable feat. He mentioned that the institute motivates its B, Tech. students to go for higher studies so that they specialize in niche areas of technologies and become specialized professionals. Students are gradually pursuing this path which is obvious from the GATE 2022 results. Many IIIT-NR students also prefer to pursue this path through higher studies abroad