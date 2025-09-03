IIT Bombay launches certificate in supply chain analytics with AI and ML applications

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has announced the launch of a new certificate programme in Supply Chain Analytics with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) Applications, scheduled to begin in October 2025. The six-month course is being offered by the Department of Industrial Engineering and Operations Research (IEOR) and is designed for working professionals seeking advanced knowledge in supply chain management.

Course structure and modules

The programme will be delivered online and combines lectures, case studies, and live sessions by IIT Bombay faculty. It has been structured around five integrated modules covering key aspects of supply chain analytics:

1. Introduction to data-driven supply chain analytics

2. Demand forecasting and planning

3. Data-driven inventory models

4. Supply chain network design and optimisation

5. Transportation and risk analysis

Participants will also engage in scenario-based learning involving advanced inventory models, machine learning algorithms for demand forecasting, network optimisation designs, and Generative AI applications for scenario planning.

Importance of AI in supply chains

The use of AI and ML in supply chain management has become increasingly significant as businesses face complex global challenges. AI-powered tools can improve accuracy in demand forecasting, optimise inventory levels, and streamline procurement and logistics. Machine learning enables real-time analysis of supply chain data, which helps organisations respond more effectively to disruptions and risks.

Applications such as intelligent automation and predictive analytics are now considered critical for enhancing resilience, reducing costs, and improving customer satisfaction. With global trade becoming more interconnected, professionals with the ability to apply these tools are in high demand.

Industry context

Supply chains worldwide have undergone significant pressure due to events such as the pandemic, geopolitical tensions, and rising consumer expectations. Experts believe that traditional supply chain practices are no longer sufficient in managing uncertainty. Instead, a data-driven approach supported by AI and ML applications is seen as essential for building agile, future-ready supply networks.

According to industry reports, the adoption of AI in supply chains has been steadily increasing, with applications ranging from real-time shipment tracking to predictive maintenance of logistics assets. These technologies are expected to play a defining role in shaping global commerce over the next decade.

The IIT Bombay course is aimed at a wide pool of professionals, including:

• Supply chain and operations managers

• Consultants working in logistics and procurement

• Business intelligence and data analytics specialists

• Professionals involved in inventory management and distribution

• Emerging leaders interested in integrating AI and ML into business operations

By the end of the programme, participants are expected to gain a comprehensive understanding of how AI-driven analytics can be applied to planning, optimisation, and execution across the supply chain.

Eligibility

Applicants must hold a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university with a minimum aggregate of 50% or an equivalent CGPA to be eligible for admission.

Broader significance

The launch of this programme highlights the growing emphasis on upskilling in AI-driven supply chain analytics. As industries adopt more advanced technologies, courses such as this are intended to prepare professionals to adapt to new business environments where efficiency, agility, and resilience are critical. The certificate programme is expected to contribute to building a workforce equipped to manage global supply chains that are increasingly shaped by digital transformation and intelligent technologies.