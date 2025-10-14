IIT Kanpur launches UpStart 2025, showcasing India’s next wave of startup innovators

The Entrepreneurship Cell of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur kicked off the national leg of its flagship startup pitching competition, UpStart 2025, in Delhi-NCR. The event brought together 23 promising startups, alongside leading venture capitalists, investors, and mentors from across the country.

UpStart, one of India’s most anticipated platforms for budding entrepreneurs, aims to empower, accelerate, and mentor startups through structured guidance and funding opportunities. The Delhi-NCR event marks the beginning of a nationwide series, with subsequent editions planned in Hyderabad (November 1), Bengaluru (November 8), and Mumbai (December 6), culminating in the grand finale at IIT Kanpur on January 25, 2026.

The Delhi-NCR edition showcased a diverse mix of startups across various stages—from ideation to growth—spanning industries such as fintech, health tech, deep tech, Web3, and cybersecurity. The event provided a vibrant platform for young founders to pitch their ideas, receive feedback, and build networks with key players from firms like GMR Group, Inflection Point Ventures, IAN Group, Finvolve, and GrowX Ventures.

Selected startups from the regional events will undergo a four-week intensive mentorship program ahead of the national finals. This program, led by industry veterans and innovation leaders, will focus on refining business models, strengthening go-to-market strategies, and enhancing investor readiness.

Speaking about the Delhi-NCR edition, a spokesperson from the Entrepreneurship Cell, IIT Kanpur, said, “As India’s startup ecosystem continues to expand, access to mentorship and funding remains critical. UpStart 2025 is designed to bridge this gap by offering emerging entrepreneurs a platform to connect, collaborate, and convert ideas into scalable ventures.

The energy and innovation we witnessed in Delhi-NCR have set the tone for an exciting national journey.”

The UpStart 2025 series builds on the remarkable success of its 2024 edition, which facilitated over ₹2 crore in on-spot funding and attracted participation from several high-impact startups and investors. With an even broader reach this year, IIT Kanpur’s initiative continues to reinforce its vision of strengthening India’s innovation pipeline and positioning the country as a global hub for entrepreneurship.