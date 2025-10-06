Indian students face uncertainty as U.S. tightens visa and work policies

For decades, Indian students have viewed U.S. universities as gateways to success. But evolving immigration policies under the Trump administration have altered that narrative. A dramatic hike in H1B visa fees and tighter post-study employment rules are now deterring both students and employers. The fallout is immense—students burdened with debt, uncertain job prospects, and delayed opportunities. Drawing from personal experience, this article explores how these changes have made the path to success steeper and prompted many to reconsider studying or working in the United States altogether

Almost nine months since I returned to India after spending a little over two years studying in the United States, I find myself reflecting on that decision — one I made reluctantly at first, unsure of what lay ahead. Friends and family questioned my choice to leave the world’s largest economy, where journalists thrive and careers often unfold in dollars. Yet, in hindsight, what seemed uncertain then now feels like a decision made at the right time.

When Donald Trump took the oath as President of the United States for the second time, I realized how swiftly campaign rhetoric could transform into policy. Within weeks, the administration began tightening immigration rules and enforcing deportations. The first shock came when a U.S. military aircraft carrying 104 deported Indian immigrants — many of them settled professionals — landed in Punjab on February 5. Two more flights followed, pushing the total past 300. Their sudden return left families disoriented and futures uncertain.

Soon after, attention turned to the H1B visa program and Optional Practical Training (OPT), both lifelines for international students aspiring to work in the U.S. after graduation. The Trump administration’s latest executive order increased the H1B application fee tenfold — from $10,000 to $100,000 — while introducing income-based weighting in the lottery system. The move, justified as a measure to protect American workers, effectively restricts opportunities for foreign graduates.

For Indian students, the implications are profound. Pursuing education in the U.S. already involves navigating a complex, costly process — from securing the F1 visa to enduring lengthy OPT and H1B stages. OPT, designed to provide hands-on experience for 12 months (extendable to 36 months for STEM students), now seems less promising as employers shy away from hiring candidates whose future status is uncertain.

The cost escalation and bureaucratic delays mean that many aspiring professionals are left in limbo. Employers, faced with high visa fees and complex paperwork, are increasingly reluctant to hire international graduates for short-term roles. For students repaying education loans, this reality is particularly harsh — their dreams of global exposure often give way to financial strain and prolonged uncertainty.

Trump’s defense of the policy — “We need great workers, and this ensures that’s what’s going to happen” — does little to reassure those caught in the transition. The measure may safeguard domestic employment, but it also risks diminishing America’s reputation as a global hub for education and innovation.

Reflecting on my own journey, I now understand the hidden costs of the American dream. I spent months deferring my admission due to visa delays, and though my experience abroad was enriching, the obstacles were constant. The pandemic and shifting immigration priorities further froze interview slots and extended waiting periods.

In hindsight, Europe might have been a more pragmatic choice — offering lower tuition, simpler visa procedures, and increasingly strong English-language programs. Today, as India’s own education and technology ecosystems evolve, returning home feels less like retreat and more like realignment.

For countless Indian students still chasing opportunities in the U.S., the question remains: how sustainable is a system where ambition is continually tested by policy unpredictability?

The answer may lie not just in new destinations or visa reforms, but in redefining success itself — beyond borders and bureaucracies.

(The writer is a journalism graduate from St. Francis College and holds a postgraduate degree in mass communication from DePaul University, Chicago (USA).