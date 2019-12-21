Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > Hans > Young Hans

It's our choice

It
Highlights

So much of our perspective and how we respond to the world around us relates to what we choose to think about. Recently I heard a phrase, the...

So much of our perspective and how we respond to the world around us relates to what we choose to think about. Recently I heard a phrase, the application of which is drastically changing my response to many situations. Over time, as this becomes my habit, it is going to help me with some behaviors I've wanted to change for a long time.

I was listening to a Jim Rohn CD as I drove to a meeting. Jim said "Why not choose fascination rather than frustration?" He went on to say that he used to get frustrated much more often than he does now, in part because rather than choosing to be frustrated by a situation he chooses to be fascinated instead. He went on to say he still does get frustrated sometimes, but this mental shift had made a positive impact on his life.

While I am a very positive person, I do get frustrated. I get frustrated when my computer won't do what I want it to do. I get frustrated by my children's behavior at times, when it doesn't match my expectations. Many days I get frustrated by my own inability to get as much done as I would like. (I could go on, but my list of frustrations wouldn't make for very good reading.)

Sometimes I get it In reflecting on Jim's observation I realized that I am already pretty good at this in some parts of my life.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Citizenship Act stir: Bandh call in UP21 Dec 2019 4:02 AM GMT

Citizenship Act stir: Bandh call in UP's Rampur for Saturday, 155 held in two days

Muslims stage protest against Citizenship Amendment Act in Nizamabad
Muslims stage protest against Citizenship Amendment Act in...
6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India
6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India
Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape


Top