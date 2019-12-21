It's our choice

So much of our perspective and how we respond to the world around us relates to what we choose to think about. Recently I heard a phrase, the application of which is drastically changing my response to many situations. Over time, as this becomes my habit, it is going to help me with some behaviors I've wanted to change for a long time.



I was listening to a Jim Rohn CD as I drove to a meeting. Jim said "Why not choose fascination rather than frustration?" He went on to say that he used to get frustrated much more often than he does now, in part because rather than choosing to be frustrated by a situation he chooses to be fascinated instead. He went on to say he still does get frustrated sometimes, but this mental shift had made a positive impact on his life.

While I am a very positive person, I do get frustrated. I get frustrated when my computer won't do what I want it to do. I get frustrated by my children's behavior at times, when it doesn't match my expectations. Many days I get frustrated by my own inability to get as much done as I would like. (I could go on, but my list of frustrations wouldn't make for very good reading.)

Sometimes I get it In reflecting on Jim's observation I realized that I am already pretty good at this in some parts of my life.