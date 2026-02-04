Central PMFME scheme strengthens rural entrepreneurship in Chamoli

Chamoli (Uttarakhand): The Prime Minister’s Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFMPE) scheme is emerging as a major support system for small and household-level food entrepreneurs in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, helping them modernise businesses and become self-reliant.

Implemented by the Central government, the PMFMPE scheme aims to formalise micro food processing units across the country by providing financial assistance, skill development, and market support, while promoting self-employment in rural areas. Under the scheme, eligible beneficiaries receive up to 35 per cent credit-linked subsidy, enabling them to upgrade equipment and expand operations.

The scheme offers focussed support to enterprises involved in pickles, spices, bakery products, pulses, dairy items, coarse grains, and locally produced traditional food products. Along with financial aid, beneficiaries are provided training, branding, packaging and marketing assistance to help them compete in wider markets.

A key component of the PMFMPE scheme is the ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) initiative, which promotes a district’s traditional and unique products. The initiative aims to generate local employment opportunities while strengthening the rural economy.

Officials said the scheme is playing an important role in boosting grassroots entrepreneurship and reducing dependence on traditional livelihoods, particularly in hill districts like Chamoli.

Beneficiary Devraj Singh said the PMFMPE scheme enabled him to start his own livelihood and become economically independent. He is currently engaged in selling spices, flour and other locally produced items, earning steady profits.

“It was only through this initiative that we have been able to do so much. We got a flour mill, and spice grinding unit through this scheme brought by the PM. This work has been going on for the past six months,” Devraj Singh said, expressing gratitude to the Central government.

The government believes that the PMFMPE scheme will not only strengthen the rural economy but also empower small entrepreneurs to contribute meaningfully to India’s overall economic growth.



