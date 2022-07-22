Job mela at Osmania University for jobless youth today

Hyderabad: Osmania University Employment Information Officer informed that a Job Mela for the convenience of unemployed youth (boys and girls) will be held on the OU campus on July 22 at 11 am.

In a press note here on Thursday, the official stated that a company would conduct the Job Mela in the University Employment Bureau opposite the Arts College for recruitment of 50 marketing executives in the marketing division of the company.

Those above 21 years and passed Intermediate, degree and PG are eligible to appear for the interview. The successful candidates will be paid Rs 10,000 salary per month. For more information, call 9885030364.