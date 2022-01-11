KL University felicitates ISRO chairman

Hyderabad: KL (Deemed to be University) has conferred an Honorary Degree of 'Doctor of Science' (Honoris Causa) to Dr K Sivan, Chairman, ISRO, Secretary, Department of Space, Government of India for his exemplary contribution to space technology.

Dr Sivan, who is currently stationed at ISRO's headquarters in Bangalore, is regarded widely as an influential voice in the industry. As an inspirational figure in the aerospace engineering landscape in India, Dr K Sivan has been conferred with numerous national and international accolades for his contribution in space technology.

Commenting on the felicitation, Er Koneru Satyanarayana, President, KL University said, "As a prolific and influential leader, Dr K Sivan is a muse to many. His philosophy on persistence, success and societal welfare aligns perfectly with our university. His recent speech at KL University's 11th convocation instilled a penchant for leadership among our young talented pupils and his contributions motivate our students to learn, grow and master".