MCADDI 2026 conference highlights India’s role in global drug discovery and innovation

The MCADDI 2026 Conference, held at ITC Kohenur, Hyderabad, brought together pharmaceutical industry leaders, researchers and academics to discuss India’s evolving role in global drug discovery and innovation.

The conference focused on the opportunities and challenges involved in moving beyond pharmaceutical manufacturing and service-based operations towards greater participation in original drug discovery and development.

The scientific programme began with a keynote lecture by Percy Carter of Pfizer, USA, on advanced treatments for breast cancer. The session, chaired by Balu Balasubramanian, examined developments in next-generation therapies and their role in cancer treatment.

A CEO roundtable moderated by Balasubramanian featured Manni Kantipudi of Aragen and Goutam Das of TCG Life Sciences. Discussions covered seven areas relevant to India’s pharmaceutical innovation ecosystem, including intellectual property development, advanced research capabilities, clinical development, investment models and international partnerships.

The speakers discussed the importance of developing original drug candidates, strengthening scientific research and building capabilities to take discoveries from laboratories to clinical applications. They also highlighted the need for collaborations based on shared risks and intellectual property, alongside business models that support long-term research and development.

The evening also featured the FABA and Shantha Excellence Awards 2026, recognising contributions to pharmaceutical research and development.

Dr. K. Anand Kumar, Managing Director of Indian Immunologicals Limited, received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to the pharmaceutical and vaccine sectors over a 34-year career.

The Dr. B. S. Bajaj Memorial FABA Excellence Award was presented to Dr. Mahesh V. Patel of Wockhardt Research Centre in recognition of his work in antibiotic research and drug development.

Dr. S. Uday Kumar of IIT Tirupati received the Young Scientist Award, carrying a cash prize of Rs5 lakh. The doctoral awards, carrying Rs1 lakh each, were presented to Ruchika Dhawan of IIT Gandhinagar and Mohankumar B.S. of IIT Kanpur for their respective research contributions in medical imaging and gene therapy.

The conference brought together industry and academic perspectives on strengthening India’s research capabilities and expanding its contribution to pharmaceutical innovation.