Muzigal Music Academy launches summer camp for music enthusiasts

Muzigal Music Academy is excited to announce its Summer Camp program, designed to provide students with a unique and engaging learning experience in music education. The six-week program runs from mid of April till first week of June, and is open to students of all age groups who are interested in learning music.

At Muzigal Music Academy, we believe that music education should be fun, engaging, and performance-driven. Our Summer Camp program is designed to provide students with a headstart into music education and to develop a deep appreciation for music in kids. For adults & learners with prior experience, it's their gateway to quickly up their skill or learn a few popular songs and improve their social quotient.

The Summer Camp program offers instruction in four core subjects: Piano, Guitar, Drums, and Vocals, with each subject taught by qualified and experienced Academy teachers. The Muzigal 360 Framework offers a well-structured curriculum and effective teaching methodology, providing students with a high-quality music education.

In addition to the core subjects, students will also benefit from performance-driven and engaging learning processes with hands-on activities, small size batches conducted in state-of-the-art facilities, assessments and evaluations, certification of completion, jam sessions, group activities, and student recitals.

"We are excited to offer this unique learning experience to our students and provide them with an opportunity to hone their musical skills in a fun and engaging environment. Our Summer Camp is open to absolute beginners to beginners skill level players," said Dr Lakshminarayana Yeluri, Founder of Muzigal Music Academy.