Nasr School celebrates vibrant van mahotsav

Nasr School celebrated, Van Mahotsav, ‘The Tree Festival’. The event aimed to raise awareness about the vital role of trees and the need for conservation, with enthusiastic participation from students and staff alike.



The programme began with a welcome for the Chief Guest, Dr. Sunil S. Hiremath, IFS, Director (FAC) and curator of Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad. His speech highlighted the urgent need to preserve our green cover for a better future, resonating with everyone present. The Board of Directors, dignitaries, and school heads then joined in a ceremonial tree planting to officially kick off Van Mahotsav.

Adding to the lively atmosphere, students performed an energetic dance, and a stirring speech emphasized the importance of nature conservation with captivating emotion and oration.

Principal Mir Mohiuddin Mohammed encouraged students to actively engage in afforestation and conservation efforts. Students participated in a creative plant pot decoration activity, fostering appreciation and a sense of responsibility towards nature.

The program concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks from the school captain, who praised the guidance of the respective heads and teachers, along with the dedicated efforts of the students, making the event a resounding success. The day was filled with joy, learning, and a collective commitment to nurturing our environment.