National Girl Child Day celebrated

Aarti EM School, Kadapa: The national girl child celebrations was conducted in Aarti EM School in Kadapa. The founder of Vijay Foundation Trust Putchchalapalli Sandhya Dr. Subramanya Reddy, Suhashini attended on this occasion. The founder said that since 2009 the celebrations were being conducted regularly without fail. For the protection of the girl child protection, she said that the projects like Manabidda, Abhaya have been conducted and thus developed awareness in the women. She said that boy or girl makes no difference and there should not be any discrimination. While the female children were unwanted and were left away without any care they were collected and ware made ideal people she said.

She expressed that there is still low impression about females in the society. So, all the educated people should effort to remove that discrimination in the society. Dr. Subramanya Reddy said that it was a great privilege for him to have partaken in this celebration. He expressed his joy to see the students with good discipline. Subhashini expressed that she was happy to hear that these celebrations were being held every year. Bhagyamma, Director explained in detail about the students of Aarti school and how they have developed . Durga Kumari, Secretary, expressed her good wishes for the children. The students who displayed excellence and good nature in the year were awarded prizes. The function ended with the national anthem.









National Girl Child Day was celebrated at Oxford Grammar School under the patronship of Vice Chairman Manikonda Prarthana on Thursday at the school premises. CBSE and SSC students celebrated the day with poetry recitations of and speeches in Hindi, Telugu and English.



Students exhibited defensive measures in a skit. They narrated their personal experiences as girls and mentioned that girls nowadays are treated well in urban families and rural girls need to be up lifted. Girls have entered all professions and pose stiff competition to boys. The programme came to end with oath taking by girls – "I am Naari, I am Kanya, I am no Less". The programme was also attended by Correspondent Syed Saber, Principals (SSC & CBSE) and teachers