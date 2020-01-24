Top
New Delhi: Dior collaborates with Chanakya School Of Craft

21 embroidered panels were commissioned by Dior for its Spring Summer 2020 Haute Couture Fashion Show.

New Delhi (IANS): 21 embroidered panels were commissioned by Dior for its Spring Summer 2020 Haute Couture Fashion Show. Tha panels were commissioned by Maria Grazia Chiuri, Creative Director of Dior womens collections, in collaboration with Chanakya School Of Craft and renowned American artist Judy Chicago.

At the Haute Couture fashion show held at the Musee Rodin on Monday 20th January, Maria Grazia Chiuri, Creative Director of Dior women's collections unveiled the set inspired by Chicago's iconic feminist work, 'The Dinner Party'.

The collaboration, includes a series of 21 embroidered panels which were created with the help of 150 female students from the Chanakya School. Each panel took anywhere between 500 to 2,800 hours to create, involving 11 individual processes.

The Chanakya School of Craft founded by the designers Monica Shah and Karishma Swali. The international showcasing went a long way in promoting the handcrafted traditions of India's women artisans.

