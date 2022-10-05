Online BCA degree to boost your career

A Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) is a 3-year degree programme well-suited for those interested in working as programmers or software developers. It equips students with the knowledge and abilities they'll need to thrive in the rapidly evolving IT industry. A BCA programme covers many computer-related concepts such as databases, networking, and programing languages like C and Java. It also teaches how to apply computing theories and principles via real-world projects, case studies, and presentations

Importance of technical expertise in today's digital world

We are living in a technological age where everything is digitized, and knowledge of the evolving technologies makes an individual stay ahead in this highly competitive world. Computer and mobile applications are redefining the ways in which people live, eat, travel, shop, etc. The fast advancement of the internet and the emergence of social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and soon have made the communication between people and businesses far more convenient.

It's no secret that we owe mostthe technological developments to computers. Individuals with a strong hold on coding or programing languages are in high demand in today's job market. Information technology (IT) is a booming industry and a lucrative career path. This industry has a great scope as it offers a wide range of employment opportunities.

BCA gives a head start to your IT Career

One of the best ways to kick start your career in IT is by enrolling for a Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) degree programme. A BCA is a 3-year degree programme well-suited for those interested in working as programmers or software developers. It equips students with the knowledge and abilities they'll need to thrive in the rapidly evolving IT industry. A BCA programme covers many computer-related concepts such as databases, networking, and programing languages like C and Java. It also teaches how to apply computing theories and principles via real-world projects, case studies, and presentations.

Why online BCA?

The education industry has undergone massive transformation during the Covid-19 pandemic. Online education has become a preferred choice for many students as it is affordable, easier to access, and a convenient mode of learning. It's only a myth that online degrees are not valid for employment or higher education purposes because the UGC has officially stated that all online degrees from a duly recognized university will be treated at par with on-campus degrees.

In this article, we'll discuss how an online BCA degree prepares you for a fruitful career.

Vast career opportunities

An online BCA offers a plethora of career options as coding is used to create all kinds of applications and software. Some top job profiles for a BCA graduate are Data Scientist, Cloud Architect, Software Developer, Product Manager, Digital Marketer, and more. One can get employment in both public and private sectors.

High-paying jobs

BCA degree holders typically earn more than other graduates. Even in the initial stages of their careers, capable students receive a competitive package. With the finest salaries and perks, this degree offers a lucrative career.

Affordable and employment-oriented

Besides being more affordable than B.Tech. in CSE, B.E. in Computer Science, and B.Sc. in Computer Science, an online BCA is also more focused on securing employment. A BCA places strong emphasis on the creation of computer programs for website development, application development, game development, and android app development. These skills are extremely valuable in today's tech-driven world.

Exemplary curriculum

BCA curriculum is designed keeping in mind the latest industry trends. Students gain a strong foundation in computer applications and coding languages like Python, JavaScript, R, and others through the precisely designed curriculum. Information about various computer applications and the latest developments in IT and communication systems is also provided under the course.

Suited for working professionals

Online BCA is the ideal choice for candidates who want to study and earn simultaneously. As the online degree doesn't require you to attend physical classes or stick to specific timelines, one can adjust their schedules to pursue an online degree without having to quit their job.

Greater networking opportunities

Pursuing a BCA in the online mode enhances peer interaction. Students can communicate with classmates all over the nation or even the globe. Over time, this network will help you build a career from the ground up.

Final thoughts

The tech industry is one of the most fascinating professional sectors right now. The potential for development is limitless. An online BCA degree offers the ideal mix of specialised skill sets and diversified applicability, enabling BCA degree holders to explore a wide range of job prospects and advance swiftly up the corporate ladder.

(The author is the CEO, UNext Learning)