PGDM courses: Job, scope, career opportunities

With changing times, the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) course over the past few years has been viewed as the most suitable and best course to choose. There have been more than 120 per cent increase in demand for PGDM graduates in recent times with the changing job market scenario providing you with many reasons to make a career out of it.

Specialised course

PGDM courses are looked at a greater depth of scientific understanding of the work than other courses. Some of the popular courses students can pursue in PGDM are PGDM in Financial Management, PGDM in supply and logistics, PGDM in marketing management, PGDM in business analytics, PGDM in human resource management, and many others. PGDM courses engage students in major aspects of the business industry which are not provided in courses like MBA.

Industry centric

PGDM courses are much more industry-centric than MBA courses. This is because MBA courses follow the same regular procedure and curriculum year over year however PGDM courses have deviations in their curriculum pattern every year depending on the changes in the market.

These courses help the students to learn the data and gather knowledge on the current market situations thus keeping them ahead of the other existing old education methods followed for years. PGDM course is an ideal choice for those whose aim is entrepreneurship as this course focuses greatly on horizontal skills than vertical skills.

Lucrative courses

These courses are lucrative in nature as they offer skills that are highly demanded by companies thus increasing their employment potential and probability.

PGDM courses have been in limelight and have attracted all the graduates who wish to work in the industrial sector as PGDM being a skill-based course enables students to receive work opportunities that are well paid and profitable.

The skill-based courses of PGDM help students to develop skills before they graduate, increasing their potential and demand in the market for employment.

Entrepreneurial skills

PGDM courses enhance the entrepreneurial skills of the students and make them ready to face the market with their advanced business minds. This course acts as a guide by encouraging students who wish to become entrepreneurs to try out different domains, have their own ideas, and implement them.

The freedom of exploring various approaches allows the students to function as an innovator, a self-starters and makes them prone to overcome risks. These push their ideas and thoughts to implementation and make them look at industrial aspects through a realistic perspective at a younger age, helping them to attract lucrative and beneficial career opportunities.

Varied choices of specialisation

PGDM courses are the best medium to pursue varied specializations in one academic year. They allow students to select a particular specialised course as they prefer in their first year like Finance. Moreover, this also offers them the freedom to switch to another specialised course like Marketing as per their liking in the second year.

This curriculum pattern enables students to gather knowledge of various aspects of the industry and develops their thinking in various aspects. This enhances the chance for employment in various fields of the corporate world and not just one.

Corporate career

In the corporate world, a PGDM degree is seen to hold potential and is valued greatly even more than an MBA degree. PGDM courses act as a direct entry into the business world as the courses provided in this degree are specialized and skill-based.

MBA degree on the other hand needs an extra mile than PGDM courses to establish the same result. PGDM courses act as a counselor in themselves as it helps the students to decide their suitable career from their sought-after specialized courses in the academic year. Thus, enabling them to achieve higher goals in their intended career without any barriers to face.

Personality development

PGDM courses are one of the fine boosters of personality and continue to develop throughout the academic course. These courses make the students ready to face challenges in their professional life enabling them to have a higher success rate than other traditional courses.

PGDM helps the students to enhance their skills in communication, leadership skills, and critical thinking and lays the foundation for the students to develop stronger and more precise decision-making skills. PGDM course not only engages in classroom lectures but also includes role plays, guest lectures, Industry trips, summer internships as well as extracurricular activities to develop a personality.

With a number of benefits to offer, the PGDM programme suits the best students who aim high and wish to grow in all aspects while providing a number of career opportunities.

(The author is the Officiating Director, Asia-Pacific Institute of Management (AIM))