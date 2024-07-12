Planning to study medicine abroad? Here is a guide for you

Many Indian students aspire to pursue a career in medicine; however, due to intense competition and scarcity ofseats in domestic medical colleges, many are considering pursuing their medical degrees abroad. This guide is designed to assistIndian students in navigating the process of planning to study medicine abroad, emphasizingessential steps, critical factors, and important statistics.

Why Study Medicine Abroad?

In 2024, more than2.4 million candidates satfor the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) vying for approximately1,00,000 MBBS seats, resulting in an acceptance rate of less than 4%. In contrast, several countries provide high-quality medical education with a more favourable student-to-seat ratio, renderingit an appealingoption.

Critical Factors to Consider

When contemplatingto studying medicine abroad, it’s crucial to consider severalfactors that can significantly impact your education and future career. Here are the key elements to keep in mind:

Accreditation and Recognition

Make sure that the medical university you select holds accreditation and acknowledgment from pertinent authorities.This is essential for the degree to be valid and for you to practice medicine in countries. Engagingwith alumni and current students, as well as taking a campus tour to assess facilities like libraries, laboratories, and student support services, can provide valuable insights into the accreditation status, reputation, infrastructure, and amenities of the university, helping you make an informed decision.

Admission Requirements

Each country and university establish their own admission requirements. Common requirements include a minimum score in NEET, high school transcripts, language proficiency tests (like IELTS or TOEFL), and entrance exams or personal interviews conducted by the university. It is crucial to verify that you fulfil all criteria before applying.Additionally, attending informational sessions and webinars hostedby the universities can provide valuable insights and clarify admission processes and criteria.

Clinical Exposure

Clinical exposure is a critical part of medical education. It is imperative to ensure that the medical program encompassescomprehensive clinical rotations and internships in reputable teaching hospitals. These internships will not only enhance your practical understandingbut also expose you to different healthcare systems and methodologies.

Cost of Education and Living

Studying abroad often entails significant expenses, so it’s important to budget for tuition fees as well as living costs, such as accommodation, food, transportation, and other miscellaneous expenses.Additionally, ensure you have adequate health insurance coverage, either through the university’s plan or a private provider, to cover medical expenses while studying abroad.Explore options such as scholarships, grants and education loans.

Post-Graduation Opportunities

Consider the opportunities available after graduation, including the ability to practice in the country of study, opportunities for postgraduate education or residency. Some countries have favourable policies for international students to stay and work after completing their degrees.

Safety and Cultural Adaptation

The safety of the country and its cultural environment are important factors. Research the political stability, crime rates, and general safety conditions of the country. Additionally, consider how well you might adjustto the cultural and social environment, as this can influenceyour overall satisfactionand welfare.

Visa and Immigration Policies

Understanding the visa requirements and immigration regulations of the host country is paramount. Certaincountries have more straightforward student visa processes and more flexibility inwork rights for international students, which can prove beneficial.

By carefully considering various factors and conducting comprehensive research, students can navigate this significant step effectively.

(The author is Associate Vice President, Student Acquisition – International, American University of Antigua College of Medicine)