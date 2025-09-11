Preparing students for tomorrow: Building adaptable, creative and purpose-driven learners

The world of work is evolving at an unprecedented pace. Artificial intelligence, automation, climate change, and globalisation are reshaping industries faster than ever before. Traditional jobs are disappearing, while new roles are emerging in technology, sustainability, healthcare, data sciences, and creative sectors. In this rapidly changing environment, academic degrees are no longer sufficient preparation. Today’s students need a blend of skills, adaptability, resilience, and values that enable them to thrive amid uncertainty and complexity.

At the heart of this shift is the growing consensus that education must focus on equipping learners for life—not just for a job. Reports from the World Economic Forum, UNESCO, and Deloitte converge on the same message: the workforce of the future requires analytical thinking, creativity, digital fluency, empathy, and awareness of sustainability. These are not optional extras; they are essential. Rote learning and exam-focused education cannot serve the needs of students today, where industries are evolving continuously and careers require constant re-skilling.

A prime example is the impact of artificial intelligence. On campuses where students have access to digital labs, Centres of Excellence, and hands-on problem-solving projects, they move from passive learners to active innovators. Exposure to technology challenges, collaborative learning and real-world scenarios helps students cultivate solutions, rather than merely consume information.

Higher education itself is transforming. Universities are no longer just knowledge providers—they are becoming ecosystems that nurture innovation and creativity. Experiential learning through internships, projects and industry immersion holds greater value than memorising textbooks. Interdisciplinary programs that combine technology, business and social sciences help students approach problems from multiple angles, offering holistic solutions.

Universities also have a responsibility to foster entrepreneurship, support startups, and build global collaborations. Strong industry partnerships, mentorship initiatives, and student engagement with changemakers broaden perspectives and build the bridge between education and impact. Such initiatives empower students to take ownership of their learning and approach problems with confidence.

Beyond academics, preparing students for tomorrow involves honing soft skills that are crucial for both professional and personal growth. Leadership, communication, teamwork, emotional intelligence and resilience are highly sought-after by employers and equally necessary for life beyond the workplace. Cultural sensitivity, global exposure, and an understanding of diverse perspectives enable students to collaborate across borders and adapt to different environments.

We have observed the transformative effect of global exposure through student exchanges, community projects, and cultural activities. These experiences help students build empathy and leadership qualities, while expanding their worldview. Similarly, sustainability is no longer a topic to be studied—it is a way of life to be practiced daily. Encouraging responsible habits, environmental awareness and long-term thinking is essential to preparing students for the challenges ahead.

The numbers highlight the urgency. According to the World Economic Forum, despite having the youngest and largest workforce globally, only about 5% of India’s workforce is formally skilled. This underscores the stark need for better education-to-employment alignment. By 2030, nearly 63% of Indian workers will require training, yet over 70 million risk missing the opportunity altogether.

India’s youth represent the world’s largest demographic dividend. If armed with the right blend of technical expertise, cognitive thinking and human skills, they can play a defining role in the nation’s progress. However, this requires universities to function as living laboratories—spaces where experimentation, creativity, and learning from failure are encouraged and celebrated.

At a time when uncertainty looms large, universities must embrace their role not just as educators, but as enablers. By integrating technology, fostering collaboration, and embedding lifelong learning into the curriculum, we can help students navigate challenges with resilience and creativity. Preparing students today for the complexities of tomorrow is not merely about careers—it is about empowering them to contribute meaningfully to society and shape a future full of possibilities. The author is Executive Registrar, Marwadi University.