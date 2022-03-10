Rewarding careers in policy-making, governance

The Jindal School of Government and Public Policy (JSGP) has institutionalised the capstone project as a pedagogical innovation for "learning by doing".

The Capstone Project has become an integral part of the public policy degree curriculum. It can take many various forms and manifestations, but its purpose remains the same. The Capstone Project is a unique opportunity to carry out independent group research for devising an innovative solution for a real-world problem. While a project of this scope and scale can be challenging, it can also be very rewarding, especially for applying the theory and knowledge that a student has learned during university studies.

The School trains MA Public Policy students to become practitioners capable of coping with real-life complexities and public policy challenges. In the final semester, highly reputed 'Capstone Client Institutions' assign projects that require the students to apply their knowledge and skills. External supervisors evaluate students' performance on their projects. Thirty-one graduating students in 2022 have taken up projects with Aga Khan Foundation, Asia Foundation, Aspire India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis, Centre for Policy Research, Dialogue & Development Commission of Delhi, Energy and Resources Institute, Global Solutions Initiative (GSI-Berlin), Internet Freedom Foundation, National Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Niti Aayog, Path, Pratham, Public Health Foundation of India, Sambodhi, Tata Management Training Centre, and World Food Programme.