Should cybersecurity be introduced as a Subject to class IX, X students?

Institutions of higher learning must prioritise cyber protection. Despite significant issues in the education sector, such as a lack of financing, resources, and workers, cyberattacks are neither more regular nor harmful than other sectors. However, given the widespread dissemination of reports of breaches in secondary and higher education, it appears that they are occurring more frequently every year. So, it is highly needed that educational institutions include cyber security in the curriculum of classes 9 and 10.

How education becomes target for cybercrime?

With the usage of malware, ransomware, and phishing, cyber attackers target the most vulnerable sites and manipulate the data. Here are a few examples of how they spoil the health of a website and compel its users such as students and teachers at unwanted risks.

Data theft

Cybercriminals could desire to sell this sort of information to a third party or use it as leverage to demand money from victims. So, they plan to steal the data restored online. This attack affects all levels of education since all school's store student and staff data, including private information like names, addresses, and contact information.

Espionage

Higher education institutions like universities and colleges frequently serve as research hubs and are the custodians of sizable intellectual property.

These educational institutions must be adequately protected since their rigorous research has already been compromised by hackers in the past. Researchers and the faculties often have to suffer because of these malicious intentions.

Studying how hackers target educational networks while keeping the factors in mind might teach us more about how to protect educational networks.

Monetary gain

One of the primary motives hackers use to attack educational institutions is economic gain. Those private schools and educational institutions manage a lot of student fees and are a primary target for hackers. Nowadays, it is common for parents or students to pay tuition via an internet gateway, occasionally sending sizable amounts to cover the cost of a whole term or academic year. If educational institutions are not well-equipped or secured, hackers may be able to exploit this deficiency.

DDoS attack

Attacks known as Distributed Denial of Service, or DDoS, are frequent at all educational levels. The attacker's goal is to seriously meddle with the institute's network, which will have a detrimental impact on production.

Even inexperienced hackers may find it very easy to execute this type of attack, especially if the target network is not well-defended.

Reasons to consider cyber security in the curriculum

The protection of staff and student personal information should be a top priority for ministers of education. Schools may lessen the potential damage that might be caused by an inevitable cyber assault by defining priorities in the most crucial areas and developing a proactive game plan.

As cybersecurity education is essential for digital education, it should be taught in classes 9 and 10. There is a strong argument in favour of basic cybersecurity skills being included in the list of skills necessary for success in today's technologically advanced society. Learning cybersecurity will provide a student to choose from various job roles such as networks and systems administration, security consultant, ethical hackers, and much more. Depending upon the job roles, salaries and packages differ. One may have a promising career if one pursues courses on Cyber security.

Numerous education professionals emphasised the importance of curriculum adaptation to stop cyberattacks. It is reasonable to provide adequate funding and teacher preparation to implement the proposed curricular changes.

Early cybersecurity education may encourage young people to explore jobs in this fascinating profession, which will ultimately aid the industry in filling its skills gap. Learning about cyber security can help broaden one's outlook on life and improve one's intellectual capabilities.

The education department must, however, design a customizable course on cyber security. Students will be able to enroll without worrying too much about their eligibility thanks to this. The fact that students with technical and non-technical backgrounds may choose this program and advance in a rewarding profession should be given broad consideration. Students with non-technical backgrounds frequently cannot opt for these courses. Even non-technical students can register for these courses and build a career in cyber security with ease.

(The author is the CEO & MD, Jetking Infotrain)

