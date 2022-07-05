'Skill development courses should be introduced in universities'

Hyderabad: Dr B R Ambedkar Open University, Center for Internal Quality Assurance (CIQA) organised the second lecture programme as part of a special lecture's series on Monday. Prof Rajan M Welukar, Vice – Chancellor, G H Raisoni University, and Former Vice-Chancellor University of Mumbai and Yashwant Rao Chavan Maharastra Open University (YCMOU), Maharastra were the chief guest for the programme.

Prof Rajan M Welukar spoke on 'Imparting Quality Skill Education through Open Universities: Issues and Challenges'. He said that according to the changing conditions, the universities should focus on the courses that are in demand in the market and in that direction the time has come for the regulatory bodies to change their policies in granting permissions.

Prof K Seetharama Rao, Vice-Chancellor, BRAOU said that Dr B R Ambedkar Open University, which introduced distance education policy in the country, has become a pioneer for many distance learning universities. There was a need for changes in the teaching methods in the education system to suit the current trends. He believes that information technology needs to be widely used in higher education. There was a wide-ranging discussion on the New Education Policy system in the country. The university was committed to NAAC remembrance and focused on further expanding student services.

Prof E Sudha Rani, Director (Academic), Dr A V N Reddy, Registrar, Prof P Madhu Sudhana Reddy, Director, CIQA, All Directors, Heads of the Branches, Deans, Teaching staff members and representatives of various services associations were present.