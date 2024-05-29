Spreading awareness

Ujaas further organized a flash mob at Bandra Station to amplify the Impact of Menstrual Health. The young rapper Saniya MQ unveiled a poignant and enlightening rap song titled ‘Ye Laal Rang – Periods’ marking the occasion of Menstrual Hygiene Day.



This initiative aims to dismantle entrenched societal taboos and dispel misconceptions surrounding menstruation.

In a vibrant display of solidarity, Saniya and a team of volunteers orchestrated a flash mob at Bandra station, Mumbai, captivating the public eye and amplifying awareness for menstrual health.