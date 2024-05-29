Live
- WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Testing New Meta AI Feature for Quick Image Generation
- Viksit Bharat never possible without Viksit Bengal, says PM Modi
- CABI announces top 30 women blind cricketers for selection trials at Bhubaneshwar
- A 15-year-old girl allegedly commits suicide at her residence
- Vaani Kapoor seeks blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain
- Essential tips for managing diabetes during summer heatwaves
- Paree Sanitary Pads promotes period-friendly workplaces
- Spreading awareness
- Educating students about menstrual hygiene
- IIT Bombay, TCS to develop India’s 1st Quantum Diamond microchip imager
Just In
Highlights
Ujaas further organized a flash mob at Bandra Station to amplify the Impact of Menstrual Health. The young rapper Saniya MQ unveiled a poignant and...
Ujaas further organized a flash mob at Bandra Station to amplify the Impact of Menstrual Health. The young rapper Saniya MQ unveiled a poignant and enlightening rap song titled ‘Ye Laal Rang – Periods’ marking the occasion of Menstrual Hygiene Day.
This initiative aims to dismantle entrenched societal taboos and dispel misconceptions surrounding menstruation.
In a vibrant display of solidarity, Saniya and a team of volunteers orchestrated a flash mob at Bandra station, Mumbai, captivating the public eye and amplifying awareness for menstrual health.
