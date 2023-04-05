Status of Indian higher education: A comparative analysis

India's per capita income has doubled over the past 20 years. With population growth slowing now to about 1.6 percent per annum, a growth rate of the gross domestic product (GDP) of around 9 percent per annum would be sufficient to quadruple the per capita income by 2030. India has now become a major player in the global knowledge economy. Skill-based activities have made significant contributions to this growth. Such activities depend upon the large pool of qualified manpower that is fed by its large higher education system.

Higher education is the foundation for growth in productivity, income, and employment opportunities and for the development, application, and adaption of science and technology to enhance the quality of life. While factors such as policies, laws, government procedures, investment, incentives, and availability of qualified manpower have a bearing on economic growth, the entity which ensures the maximum outcome is a dependable, inclusive, and dynamic educational framework. As the aspirations of a nation that its people grow higher, it is imperative that a relevant higher education policy and structure are put in place. However, it may be noted that India's position in the field of higher education is unsatisfactory at the international level. There are many factors that could be ascribed to this unsatisfactory, position. It is high time that an attempt is made to assess the status and role of Higher Education in India.

(Dr. Ram Kumar Mishra, DG Institute of Management and Social Sciences)