Study in harmony: The role of music in academic growth

Wouldn’t it be amazing if listening to your favourite playlist helped solve an algebra problem or recall key dates in Indian history? While not a magic fix, growing evidence suggests that music can positively impact learning, focus, and stress management.

Across Indian classrooms and homes, students face rising academic pressure—board exams, entrance tests, and daily study loads. In this context, music can serve a greater role than just background noise. It may support concentration, memory, and emotional stability.

Music enhances memory and brain function

Music activates multiple regions of the brain. Engaging with it—whether listening or playing—involves both the left and right hemispheres, enhancing learning and retention. Musical training, such as playing the tabla or harmonium, strengthens working memory and long-term recall.

Even listening to structured music with rhythm, like classical ragas or bhajans, can improve memory. This is why rhymes and musical cues are used in early education—to make information stick through rhythm and repetition.

Supporting focus with the right sounds

Many students struggle to focus, especially in noisy or distracting environments. Calming instrumental music—such as lo-fi beats, Indian flute, or classical melodies—can mask background noise and promote a productive mindset. Curating a dedicated “study playlist” can also act as a natural timer, offering structure to study sessions.

Music in education enhances learning

Schools that integrate music into education—either through regular classes or extracurricular activities—often see better academic and social outcomes. Participation in musical activities has been linked to improvements in:

• Concentration and attention span

• Maths and language proficiency

• Emotional awareness and peer relationships

Simple practices like rhythmic clapping in class or singing at assemblies support learning through multisensory engagement.

Music therapy and emotional support

With increasing academic stress, music therapy is gaining attention.

Trained professionals use rhythm and sound to help students manage anxiety, express emotions, and improve emotional resilience. Benefits include:

• Reduced pre-exam stress

• Better sleep and relaxation

• Non-verbal emotional expression

Mindfulness sessions involving music have shown positive effects on students’ well-being and classroom behaviour.

Tips for smart music use while studying

• Keep volume moderate to avoid distraction.

• Avoid lyrical songs that can divert attention.

• Choose repetitive, calming tracks to aid focus.

• Use upbeat music only during breaks, not study time.

Conclusion: Studying smarter with sound

For students navigating a competitive academic world, music is more than relaxation—it can be a cognitive and emotional aid. Encouraging mindful music use at home and school may help build focus, memory, and resilience, supporting both academic success and well-being.

(The author is Associate Professor, Psychology

Dean, School of Liberal Arts)