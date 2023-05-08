Teachers bring ‘Happy Saturdays’ for schoolchildren

Mau (UP): Eight teachers in a government school in Mahpur have turned Saturdays into a Happiness Day for students.

Headmaster Prem Shankar Tiwari and his team that took the initiative, said, “It gives us such joy to see our students having fun. Normally, we see such events in private schools. Then we decided to introduce it in our government school too.”

After the interval on Saturdays, the students of all classes gather in the common area where the teachers of the school treat them to surprises.

Last Saturday, the students gorged on ‘Paani Puri’ and this Saturday, they had their fill of watermelon.

As the party began, watermelons were cut and kept on the table and the students were invited to sink into the fruit. They were also informed of the benefits of watermelon.

“Watermelon not only keeps dehydration at bay in summer, but also provides our body with powerful antioxidants and essential vitamins,” explained a teacher.

The teachers bring the Saturday goodies for the children form their own earning and claim that the smile on the children’s faces more than compensates for the money spent.