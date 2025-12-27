Value-Based Education Key to Holistic Development: Karnataka Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader

Gadag: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader on Sunday said that sustainable and holistic development of society is possible only through value-based education, and not merely through the actions of elected representatives.

Addressing a gathering at the state-level Muslim Sahitya Award presentation and Kannada–Urdu poets’ meet organised by the Muslim Writers’ Association in Gadag, Khader said it was unrealistic to expect people’s representatives alone to resolve all social problems. “Only when children are imparted value-based education can society progress in a comprehensive manner,” he said.

Emphasising the role of literature and writers, Khader said authors and intellectuals carry a responsibility to strengthen social harmony. “Writers must work towards building society, not breaking it,” he said, underlining the importance of constructive thought and dialogue in a pluralistic democracy.

The event was organised in memory of late U.T. Fareed and featured the presentation of the 2024 State-level Muslim Literature Award. The award was conferred on Dr I.J. Maggeri for his work Jail Diary at a function held at the Jagadguru Tontadarya CBSE School auditorium in Gajendragad.

Karnataka State Mineral Development Corporation Chairman and MLA G.S. Patil attended the programme as the chief guest and spoke on the contribution of minority writers to Kannada literature and social discourse.

Several prominent personalities were present, including Dr Maggeri’s wife Fareeda Begum Dalayat, Anjuman-e-Islam Committee president Hasan Sab Tatagar, senior writer B.V. Kenchareddy, Gajendragad Kannada Sahitya Parishat president A.P. Ganager, and Yusuf Godekar. Muslim Writers’ Association president Umar U.H. presided over the function.

The Kannada–Urdu poets’ meet featured recitals by A.S. Makanadar, Dr Haseena Khadri, Shilpa Maggeri, Mohammed Arshad Hirehal, Murtuza Begum Kodagali, Anwar Ahmed Vanageri and Khazi Shabbir Ahmed Mansoori, reflecting themes of social justice, identity and coexistence.