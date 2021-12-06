Teen wants to create good music for rap lovers

Meet Prithu Vashisht(Pri-V) a 15-year-old rapper keeps the passion alive juggling his studies. Prithu Sharma is a young prodigy, who studies in school. The talented boy wants to follow the footsteps of his father Manan Sharma Vashisht and for writing lyrics he involves imagination muse to create unique pieces. He is among 17 new authors that begin their writing careers with Scholastic Quill Club Writers and has also launched their first book 'Tidal Pull'.

His father Manan Sharma Vashisht is a multi-talented person, a lyricist, producer and dynamite and a powerhouse rapper. "Rapping with my father is always fun and each day I learn a lot from him. We produce every music with our hearts and we are lucky that our audiences are loving our music, we are also confident that our audiences will continue showering their blessings to us", said Prithu Sharma Vashisht

"I am so inspired by everything he does. He is also very engaged with rap and hip-hop culture; he is quite the rapper himself. I am inspired by Eminem.

"I started rapping at the early age of 10, though I was introduced to the genre much earlier. My first single was out when I was 12. The song was called Dad-Son rap. I dabbled in writing when I was 9, and my dad noticed my spark and realised that he wanted to help hone it."

When asked about the process of making songs Prithu said "I take inspiration from what's happening to me to pick up sounds that I want to experiment with. This is how I pick the beat, the rhythm, the flow, and based on what the music is making me feel, I write the lyrics while the music plays on loop. I usually work alone, but my dad suggests a few changes from time to time, and I truly value his contribution."

How do you divide your time between studies and music?

So, I wake up early in the morning and write my lyrics because I truly believe that the best work should be done in the morning. There is just something about the morning peace that motivates me. The rest of the day for studies. It's been a journey finding out what works best for me, but I have realised that while pursuing passions is important, so is education.

What are your other interests and hobbies apart from rapping?



Music is my passion, but it is just one of the things I'm into. Apart from this I play cricket, chess and I have written some poetry and published a few articles with Scholastic.

Do you plan on pursuing music as a full-time career? What's your future course of action?



Definitely! If I'm lucky enough, and the people give me a chance, I would love to pursue it as my full-time career. I want to concentrate on my academics for now but I do think I have found a good balance. In the years to come, I see myself as a lyricist, rapper and musician. I want to keep being inspired by the world and hopefully, share even a little bit of what I see with the people around me.

"Together we have made three songs- The Dad-Son Rap song, Killer Hai Killer, and 14 Saal. While the other two songs were duets with my dad, 14 Saal is actually my first solo. I have been writing all my verses myself. There is so much in the world to write about, and I find inspiration in the little-big things.

In our society, rapping is something that is not seen as a good career option. What is your father's take on your rapping journey?



Yeah, he does! In fact, he's the one who introduced me to this world and I am so grateful to him for not just that, but his continued support. His encouragement has kept me going. He is a rapper too, so he understands.