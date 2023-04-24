The first non-stop flight to India

On April 24, 1929, the first non-stop flight from England to India took off.It did not stop people striving to achieve and long distance flights were clearly all the rage as flyers strove to claim world records.

The names of pilots like Amelia Earhart, Amy Johnson, Alan Cobham and Jim Mollison have gone down in history but two intrepid Welsh flyers have been largely forgotten.

And yet, in 1929 they set one of the great world 'firsts' by flying non-stop between London and India. The two men in question were Squadron Leader Arthur Jones-Williams and his co-pilot Flight Lieutenant Norman Jenkins.

Flying a Fairey Long-Range Monoplane – one of two built specifically for the RAF Long Range Development Unit - they set off from the RAF base at Cranwell on 24 April 1929. 50 hours (and 38 minutes) later they arrived at Karachi in the sub-continent.