Today is National Education Day: Innovative learning for a sustainable future

Every year, National Education Day is celebrated on November 11. This year, National Education Day falls on a Saturday. National Education Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of ,- India’s first Education Minister.

To truly meet the needs of evolving society, education system must align more closely with demands of job market

On this National Education Day, we acknowledge that India confronts its most pressing economic and social challenge in education across all levels. Indian higher education has emerged as one of the largest in the world in terms of the number of institutions as well as student enrolment. To truly meet the needs of our evolving society, our education system must align more closely with the demands of the job market. To elevate the standard of education and align it with the practical needs of individuals and society, we should ensure the incorporation of skill development, active learning, creativity, and innovation as integral components of teaching and learning across educational institutions.

- Damayanti Bhattacharya, CEO, Maker Bhavan Foundation

Innovative learning is the key to equipping individuals with skills, knowledge

On National Education Day, let’s honour the power of learning to transform lives. In our rapidly changing world, innovation in education isn’t just an option—it’s a necessity. Traditional education falls short of meeting the evolving needs of a growing population. Innovative learning is the key to equipping individuals with the skills and knowledge needed for a world where resource efficiency and sustainability are paramount. It teaches us how to lead better lives while minimizing harm to the environment. The growing global focus on sustainable design practices highlights the urgency of fostering a generation well-versed in sustainable solutions. This National Education Day, let’s celebrate Innovative Learning for a Sustainable Future and recognize its pivotal role in shaping a more environmentally-conscious world”.

- Dr Prof. Anand Achari, principal VES College of architecture

Physical education plays a crucial role

Whilst there is certainly a need for holistic improvement in education in India, ensuring improvements in teaching methodology, curriculum and infrastructure, there is a significant argument for increased investment in sports in schools. Not only does physical education play a crucial role in tackling health issues at an early age, like early onset diabetes and obesity; but it acts as a key motivator for both teachers and children! Sports can bring the heart and joy back into India’s schools – bringing much needed passion back into teaching and a renewed enthusiasm for children to actually come to school. Sports in schools is proven to actively reduce absenteeism and school dropout rates - significantly improving attendance levels, classroom attention levels, discipline levels and overall educational outcomes. Imagine the future for India, if every Indian school had a robust sports program.”

- Pearl Tiwari, Director and CEO, Ambuja Foundation

Not just academic skills, also address essential life skills

Education delivered with compassion and dedication has the potential to revolutionize society. It’s not just about imparting knowledge but instilling life skills, nurturing empathy, resilience, and leadership. By addressing not just academic needs but also the essential life skills, we can shape individuals who contribute positively to their communities, fostering a brighter future for all. In this way, education becomes a catalyst for positive change, transcending the classroom to uplift society as a whole.

- Ashok Rathod, Founder, OSCAR Foundation

History

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was the first Education Minister of independent India. He served the position from 1947 to 1958. His work towards making education better and accessible is applauded and respected. His contributions in the field of education and educational institutions are remembered – to commemorate the same, The Ministry of Human Resource Development announced his birthday to be celebrated as National Education Day. Since 2008, National Education Day has been celebrated.

Some quotes by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on education and life

• Be more dedicated to making solid achievements than in running after swift but synthetic happiness.

• Many people plant trees but few of them get the fruit of it.

• Climbing to the top demands strength, whether it is to the top of Mount Everest or the top of your career.

• Teaching by the tongue can be perspired but by good deed can stay stronger.

• To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal.