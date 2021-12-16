Top honour for UoH faculty

Hyderabad: DrB Senthilkumaran, Professor, DBT-TATA Innovation Fellow and faculty in the Department of Animal Biology, School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been elected as a Fellow of the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (FNAAS), Delhi (2022 onwards). He has been honoured with this fellowship for his pioneering work in the field of fish molecular endocrinology and reproductive biology, aquaculture and Nanotoxicology.

Previously, DrSenthilkumaran has been elected as a Fellow of Indian National Science Academy (INSA), Delhi; Indian Academy of Sciences, Bangalore and the National Academy of Sciences (NASI). ProfB Senthilkumaran unravelled the molecular mechanisms of sexual development and gamete maturation in fish models using functional genomics and molecular endocrinological approaches. He is also a pioneer in the field of endocrine disruption and nanotoxicology. He has contributed immensely in the field of Steroid Biochemistry and Molecular Biology.