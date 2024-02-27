Top tips to score high in 12th Board Exam

As the CBSE 12th board exams are approaching, commerce students find themselves at the crossroads of preparation and anticipation. Among the array of subjects, Accountancy stands out as both intricate and essential, demanding not just memorization but also a profound understanding of financial principles and practices. Below are some essential tips for students providing tailored strategies for commerce students to excel and score high marks in their upcoming exams.



Understand the blueprint

Before diving into the complexities of Accountancy, it’s crucial to understand the blueprint of the exam. Familiarize yourself with the weightage given to different chapters and topics. Identify the chapters that carry more marks and prioritize your preparation accordingly. A strategic approach begins with knowing where to focus your efforts.

Master the basics

Accountancy is built on a foundation of basic concepts. Concepts like the accounting equation, double-entry system, and financial statements form the core of the subject. Master these basics; they are the building blocks upon which you will solve more complex problems. A strong foundation ensures you can tackle any question with confidence.

Textbook study

Your textbook should be your primary source of preparation. Read each chapter thoroughly, understanding the principles and procedures explained. Take notes, highlight important points, and solve the examples provided. Textbooks often offer a step-by-step approach to solving problems, ensuring you understand the methodology.

Use flow charts and diagrams

Integrating flowcharts and diagrams into your Accountancy preparation strategy can significantly enhance your comprehension and retention of complex concepts. These visual tools serve as effective memory aids, providing a clear and structured representation of the subject matter. By visualizing the intricacies of Accountancy, you not only bolster your understanding but also increase your chances of scoring high marks in the board exams.

Practice regularly

Accountancy is not a subject to be merely read; it’s a subject to be practiced. Solve a variety of problems from each chapter. Work on different types of questions, from journal entries to ledger posting and trial balances. Practice numerical questions rigorously. The more you practice, the more confident you become in your problem-solving abilities.

Solve previous years’ papers

Previous years’ question papers are treasure of information. Solve them to understand the exam pattern and the types of questions asked. Analyze the solutions to identify the correct approach to solving problems. Understanding the nuances of previous years’ questions can guide your preparation strategy effectively.

Clear doubts

Don’t let doubts linger. If a concept or a problem confuses you, seek clarification immediately. Approach your teachers, classmates, or online forums. Discussing doubts not only clears your confusion but also provides new perspectives, enhancing your understanding.

Utilize educational apps and online resources

In the digital age, educational apps and online resources can be powerful allies in your preparation journey. These platforms often provide interactive lessons, animations, quizzes, and even real-time doubt-solving sessions. Utilize these resources to reinforce your understanding and make learning more engaging.

Revision and time management

Regular revision is the key to retention. Create a revision schedule and stick to it diligently. Allocate specific time slots for different chapters and topics. Revise regularly to reinforce your memory. Effective time management during revision ensures you cover all essential areas.

Stay confident

Finally, maintain a calm and positive mindset. Confidence in your preparation is half the battle won. Avoid last-minute cramming, as it can increase stress levels. Instead, focus on revising and reinforcing what you’ve learned. Practice relaxation techniques, such as meditation or deep breathing, to stay calm during the exam. Getting high marks in Accountancy board exams requires more than just textbook knowledge—it demands a deep understanding of principles, consistent practice, and a focused, strategic approach. Approach the subject with dedication, curiosity, and a systematic study plan. With these strategies and your persistent efforts, you are well-equipped to navigate the complexities of Accountancy and emerge victorious in your exams.

(The author is Academic Director of Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir)