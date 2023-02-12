Training youth in automobile retail

Expanding the Company's skill development initiatives, Maruti Suzuki India Limited announced its partnership with Delhi Skill & Entrepreneurship University (DSEU). Aligned to Government of India's Skill India Mission, the initiative will train youth in automobile retail, making them employable.

As part of the partnership, Maruti Suzuki and DSEU will offer a BBA (Automotive Retail Management) course spanning over a 3-year period. The industry integrated programme is a blend of academic learning and skill development where students will acquire theoretical knowledge through classroom learning in the first year followed by two years of on-the-job training at Maruti Suzuki dealerships in Delhi NCR. During the on-the-job training, students will receive a stipend and an incentive basis their performance as per dealership policy.

In addition to the practical learning, the course entails enhanced focus on work ethics, soft skills, Indian and Japanese work culture etc. Bridging the industry-academia gap, industry experts will also impart sessions on the automobile industry and its best practices.

The curriculum is designed and developed jointly by Maruti Suzuki and DSEU as per the guidelines of University Grants Commission (UGC). Offering 100% placement support, the students on successful completion of course, and based on their performance during on-the-job training, will stand a chance to get placement at Maruti Suzuki dealerships.