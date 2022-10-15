UoH researchers figure in world's top 2%

Hyderabad: John PA Ioannidis' updated paper on "science-wide author databases of standardised citation indicators" published by Elseiver on October 10, 2022 shows 27 ofUniversity of Hyderabad(UoH) researchers (of whom 3 are affiliated to University of Hyderabad but are not regular faculty)in the world's top 2%. The study utilized data from SCOPUS and a metrics combining citations, h-index, career-long data and single recent year data (updated to end-2021), across 200,409 scientists in 22 scientific fields and 176 sub-fields. The study "focused on impact (citations) rather than productivity (number of publications)", stated Ioannidis.

UoH's performance has been consistently high in the Stanford study, now in its third year. The following are our researchers in the global 2%. UoH has 4 researchers from Earth and Environmental Sciences, 4 from Chemistry, 5 from Physics and Astronomy, 1 from Engineering, 1 from Mathematics and Statistics, 2 from Enabling and Strategic Technologies, 4 from Biology, 4 from Information and Communications Technologies, 1 from Biomedical Research, and 1 from Communications and Textual Studies. UoH's lone representative in the global top 2% from the Social Sciences and Arts-Humanities (under the field "Communications and Textual Studies") combined is Pramod K Nayar from English. Professor AS Raghavendra in the group is the Institution of Eminence Research Chair Professor. Professor Anunay Samanta and Professor Pramod Nayar are winners of the Visitor's Award (from the President of India) for Best Research in Physical Sciences (2020) and Arts, Humanities, Social Sciences (2018) respectively.

Congratulating the group of 27, Professor BJ Rao, Vice Chancellor, expressed his great happiness at the continuing excellent performance by these researchers. He observed that the Stanford study highlights the importance of quality publications, and not quantity. He emphasized that research should be innovative, cutting-edge and should push the envelope.

The 27 researchers have done, he noted, just that and could serve as role models of high-end research and in particular, high-end publications.