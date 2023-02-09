UoH to conduct national seminar today

A one-day national seminar on National Credit Framework: Credit Transfer Policy is being organised on February 10, 2023 at 9:45am by the Institution of Eminence (IoE) & Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC), University of Hyderabad (UoH).

The programme is envisaged for effective and efficient implementation of National Credit Framework which will help to change the education and skilling landscape of the country to make India the skill capital of the world.

This seminar will have participants that include Vice-Chancellors, Deans of Studies, Chairpersons of Boards of Studies of various branches, Heads of Departments and Senior Faculty, Registrar, Principals of Colleges, Director IQAC and Director HRDC of Higher Education Institutions.