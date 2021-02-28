Using up all his earnings for people – not his own

Dr Naveen Vallam, a resident of city, just loves spreading love and care in the society. He has been loving life this way for past eight straight years, making use of any service along the way that he can pitch in.



Dr Naveen Vallam rightly figures in 'The Wonder Book of World Records' for his contributions. The lockdown has not pinned down him to his place. Instead, he could travel wide and far 4000 km to instill confidence in people and spread awareness on Coronavirus and even plasma donation. He modified his vehicle to aid in his venture.

Madhusudhan Rao, Binggi Narender and Swarna, the coordinators of the Wonder Book for India, testify to his selfless services. They have recently presented him a certification in their recognition.

His office is his vehicle

With the service motto, Naveen has formed an organisation with a name 'VNR Charitable Trust' in 2013 with a strong enthusiasm to serve society. Interestingly, his trust has a flexible mobility – his car doubles up as his office.

"I am glad to be of some serve to the society. All my activities are happening in my father's name. In the name of Vallam Nageswara Rao, I have distributed groceries to hundreds of families in Hyderabad, Vizag and Krishna district. We have also ensured surgeries to amputees, renovated schools and school buses and contributed to underprivileged students. Many more such activities I have done and I am just thankful to the society for recognising my contribution and I always dream for happiness of society," said V Naveen, the founder of VNR Trust.

Briefing on activities he has done during lockdown he said, "Food, masks, sanitisers distribution happened in pandemic time. Conducted medical camps, distributed blankets for poor and conducted awareness drive on Covid and plasma donation among people by traveling in my modified car for more than 4,000 km in both Telugu states. I also fight against plastic. All the activities are being carried with his basic Rs 20,000 salary which he gets paid for his work from a private firm."