Vivo to donate phones to Indian students

Smartphone brand Vivo on Monday announced that it will donate 100 smartphones worth Rs 10 lakh and a cash scholarship worth Rs 1.5 lakh to support education of 100 underprivileged kids.

Vivo has collaborated with Protean (formerly known as NSDL) to announced a fresh phase of the 'Vivo For Education' initiative.

Earlier, Vivo supported the education of 100 underprivileged students by providing vivo smartphones for their online education. Additionally, the brand also provided cash scholarship worth Rs 8 lakhs to over 65 students as part of aVivo For Education' initiative.