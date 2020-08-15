Why students across the stream should apply to DU-JAT

Delhi University's Joint Admission Test (DU-JAT) is one of the most sought after entrance exams conducted annually for admission to various management programmes offered by it. Unlike other Delhi University merit-based selection courses, any student from any stream can apply to this paper and mind it, no deduction for not having Management/Economics as a subject in Class XII

Uncertain career in today's time remains unaltered among many students (XII pass) seeking a better and quality career. While the pandemic has restricted the functioning of educational institutions, a peer stress and tension has been surrounded by, among many students.

Pertaining to this, DU-JAT comes as a relief for aspirants aiming for undergraduate management courses.

Delhi University's Joint Admission Test (DU-JAT) is one of the most sought entrance exams conducted annually for admission to various management programmes offered by DU.

This is conducted across 18 cities for admissions to six stipulated colleges offering Bachelor of Management studies (BMS) and eight other colleges which offer B. A (Hons) in Business Economics and BBA (FIA) programmes at DU's affiliated institutes.

Unlike other Delhi University merit-based selection courses, any student from any stream can apply to this paper and mind it, no deduction for not having Management/Economics as a subject in class XII. Also, all the three-course curriculum are designed to bring in wholesomeness from the scratch. With limited number of seats, admission to the courses require only 60 per cent in Class XII that provides with opportunity to the students to prove their mettle in the written test.

The aim is to analyse the theoretical understanding or skills of the student rather than just the merit base.

Why DU-JAT?

Being the only medium to seek admissions to the top colleges in DU for various Undergraduate management programs, makes this one of its kind special and favourites among aspirants.

Due to the uniqueness, finesse & wholesomeness of the courses, DUJAT remains at the top list of students' for making a better career choice.

Three-in-one entrance exam

As the student need to appear only for one exam which will act as a pathway to three finest courses in DU, is one of the best nuances. Students can get admissions in BMS- Bachelor of Business Studies; BBA (FIA)- BBA with specialization in Financial Investment Analysis and BA (business Economics).

The best learning experience

Keeping learning above than the placements, learning process, thought process, triggers, guest sessions, educational trips, help from the college authorities, alumni connections etc makes this course more than million dollars. Further, if a student has an exemplary live project, it would then be taken care by the college authorities so that the project goes out to the concerned and it is live and functioning.

l Industry interaction- It promotes a dialogue between student and industry leaders as a part of college culture. This is one on the most dynamic ways to keep the pedagogy with a healthy mix of theory and practical understanding. Also, a student can satiate his inquisitiveness by asking questions from the industry stalwarts.

l Eminent guest lectures - It empowers industry knowledge in a highly impactful and efficacious manner to students. These guest lectures are from all line and length of industries to government departments, and at time information comes from the horses' mouth. This is unique to only few colleges, who can boast of it.

l Annual corporate seminar - It is an interface between the company moguls and the students. This bridges the gap between management theory and practice in real corporate world. Hence, a healthy mix of theory with practical exposure provides a new dimension learning for the student.

Best in class Infrastructure

Ranging from campus to labs, classrooms to cliques, everything proves to be the best in class. And not to forget the mentioning of copious library and infrastructural peripherals. All these are a stepping stones in broadening the horizon of conducive understanding.

LIVE projects/summer internship

These are one of the best parts of the course curriculum. By the second and fourth semester internships, a student widens his perspective by an exposure to real life, organizational and environmental situations.

Here specific projects handled by the students provide them with the sense of confidence, exposure and recognition. Only if one performs successfully in internship, a student is allowed to appear for final placements. This requires extensive team work and collaborative efforts. Therefore, in this a student develops a sense of team spirit along with his individual contribution to the team.

Placements and brand association

One of the highest placement ratios and average package across the university of Delhi. The entire placement drive has a pool of big brands to work with. Ranging from finance to tech to consulting to FMCG firms. They have the right to boast as the placement goes close to 100%, where highest package for last year was the whooping `22 LPA.

This is just an indication, that the quality that is been provided by the courses is recognized by in the corporate world. To name few, Bain, Mckinsey, AT Kearney, DE Shaw, Google, E&Y etc. The learning with these brands and the association with them has a priceless learning that is incomparable.

Illustrious alumni and extra-curricular events

With such a wide base of alumni basket, every alumnus in turn has been creating managers who have within themselves the mettle to take on the challenges of the future. Each alumnus has the vision, knowledge and potential to thrive in the VUCA (Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity & Ambiguity) world. These unparallel events and competitions conducted at fairly large scale are supported by a number of corporates who sponsor such events due to visibility it provides to them. This in turn gives a chance to the students to outshine himself and be in limelight.

Seminars and workshops

These work as the added booster dosages to the regular classroom teaching. These are by the experts of the industry who open their hearts to the receptive audience. Here company moguls bring in the core of their working and their decades of experience is condensed to just few hours. This in turn makes students move away from the sense of knowledge complacency.

SIIF – Incubator centre

A unique feature by SSCBS, it has its in-house incubator centre. Any student with a creative idea and a blueprint can pick the seed funding of up to `10L at such an early stage. This gives student a launch pad for the start-up that is then been taken care by the college and student. Not many colleges can boast of this feature.

Students' interaction plays a vital role in success of any student with this course. The meeting of minds, ideas and stories take place in the teams where presentations ignite minds, briefs become springboards for path breaking strategies & team come up with creative ideas. During these interactions a student comes in contact with some of the brightest minds in terms of students & peer group. These bring in another dimensions, horizons and another perspective to the learning process.

So, all these unique and special features make DUJAT a popular paper among students across all streams. Looking into the difficulty level of the paper and number of students appearing for the exam vis-à-vis seats, it requires 24 months to 12 months of systematic study plan that should be in sync with your class XI and class XII study plan.

(The author is Managing Director, Pratham Test Prep)