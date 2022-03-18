Why the skill-based education is the need of the hour

Meet Harsh Suresh Bharwani, the CEO and MD of Jetking Infotrain. It is a publicly listed Computer Hardware and Networking Institute, that focuses on training and skilling. Harsh has trained over 40,000 students on success, confidence, social skills, leadership, business, health, and finance. With 17 years of solid experience behind him, he is a Certified NLP Trainer, Certified Business Coach. Over the years, he has donned various hats and has excelled in various departments of business. Empathy, Understanding, Connect with employees and Multi-Tasking.



Excerpts from an interview with Harsh Suresh Bharwani

How can schools and colleges in India initiate skill-based education along with a regular academic curriculum?

Skill-based learning develops and improves the art of learning and helps to grow in academics & in the modern world. Learning with activity is also a part of this methodology that enhances the thought process behind skill development.

This is an advanced method of learning, implementing, and improving skills gained through a knowledge-based learning system. The method motivates students to think, analyze, and apply thoughts and insights they learned. This modern learning method will help learners into motivated independent intellects and prepare them for future challenges.

The world is changing rapidly with the scaling economies and it needs a skilled workforce to drive the nation. Skills are highly required for different sectors in different ways to increase productivity as per need. In India, most schools and colleges only provide formal education with a standard curriculum.

But they don't include skill-based education and the same is treated as vocational training obtained for the short term. This launches them with an informal sector job which is already a part of GoI's PMKVY scheme. This helps students with training and employment based on skills.

This is a skill development programme and it encourages people from different sectors to learn and improve. But there is a need to implement this process in the formal education sector also.

Today the Indian economy is spread to global nations and as a result, it opened many job opportunities for graduates in different sectors. This made them competitive and led them to get higher grades and ranks to stay ahead. Moreover, the internet, smartphones, and other electronic devices revolution has given rise to new updated skills.

Many job-seekers found these important skills to learn from the internet. Also, internships help them to update their skills on the job. The recent pandemic hit has shown stats for a major job loss in different sectors. People with lower skills or outdated skills are not able to compete with the modern world.

Students and young people are the strength of modern society and the country. It is very important to make them skilled for the economic growth of the country. In order to implement skill-based education in schools & colleges, it requires the following:-

v Upgraded curriculum and infrastructure of the schools and colleges with modern 21st century needs.

v Change in teaching methods with latest technology tools and giving much importance to practical learning.

v Imparting vocational skills or job-oriented skills from the very basic level.

v Self-management skills, teamwork, commercial awareness with interpersonal & problem-solving skills.

v Activity-based learning methods should be used in an incremental manner for the school students learning higher standards.

v Building employability skills with relevant core skills and academic knowledge.

What are the relevant skills which should be taught to students in today's day and age?

Every student needs to develop certain skills in order to prosper in his academics as well as in his career. Educators and teachers also teach certain important life skills along with their regular curriculum. This helps them to prepare well for life outside schools and colleges.

Many of us know that these are the most essential life skills but sometimes the delivery of such skills in the blended classrooms is somehow difficult. It requires special attention so that the teachers can easily impart these skills to students. So, let us know what are those important and relevant skills that today's students require:-

v Conviction skills

v Strong problem-solving skills

v Thinking creatively

v Emotion management

v Agility

v Eagerness to learn new things

v Adaptability as per need

v Technical skills like designing, coding, etc.

v Effective communication skills (Oral & Written)

v Teamwork and dedication

v Maintenance skills

v Assessment, Analysing, and Imagination skills

These are the most relevant skills that need to be taught in every school and college. It needs to be a part of the regular curriculum for every student to prosper in life by understanding modern living methods along with his roots. This helps them to upgrade themselves in a dynamic way and to lead society in a better way.

How can the graduates in India develop employability skills while in college?

In India, every-year lakhs of students come out of colleges having degrees in their hands but only a few people get good jobs. The ratio of the employability skills makes this difference among the students. Graduates studying in colleges can have multiple opportunities to develop their skills. Here, colleges can start developing employability skills within these students in different ways.

Colleges can partner with different training institutions that provide professional development skills like personality development, comm skills, interview skills, etc. Also, colleges can appoint such faculties who are able to guide, especially developing employability skills.