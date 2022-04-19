World Heritage Day celebrated

World Heritage Day is celebrated on 18 April annually. Also known as International Day for Monuments and Sites, this day is observed to highlight the global cultural heritage and the importance of maintaining it.

GITAM School of Humanities and Social Sciences (GSHS), Hyderabad campus celebrated 'World Heritage Day' in the Foyer hall of Shivaji Auditorium on Monday in association with Archaeological Survey of India, Hyderabad Circle.

Prof K P Rao, Department of History, University of Hyderabad, and Dr Smitha S Kumar, Superintending Archaeologist, ASI Hyderabad Circle graced the occasion and inaugurated the photo exhibition and audio-visual display.

While interacting with the students highlighting the importance of the day, Dr Smitha said how to respect the heritage, how to remember the heritage, and how to go ahead with the heritage aspect of it. She exhorted that we have to remember of ancestors how we have to take the heritage that they have been built up by them and that we have to carry forward to the next generation.

'Ramappa temple is a very unique place. UNESCO declared it a World Heritage site. This was built in the year 1212. Science is applied in construction. Nature is involved. Because it is surrounded by a beautiful reserve forest and reservoir' Dr Smitha explained.

Prof Rao said that this is a rare occasion to have an interaction with various students from different streams. Archeology is a multidisciplinary science where we apply almost all the developments in various fields of science and there is a lot of application of scientific and engineering aspects in archeology, he said. He appealed to the students that they have to think about heritage structures and how much science is involved in reconstructing the past etc.

Earlier, Prof Y Prabhavati, Director, GSHS welcomed the guests and felicitated them. Dr DRP Chandrasekhar, HoD, Department of English, Dr V Abhilash, Dr Pooja, coordinators of the programme, and students also took part in this celebration.